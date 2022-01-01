Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Enchiladas in Jamaica Plain

Jamaica Plain restaurants
Jamaica Plain restaurants that serve enchiladas

Chilacates - Centre St - Jamaica Plain

658 Centre St, Boston, MA, Jamaica Plain

GRILLED CHICKEN ENCHILADAS$13.99
3 corn tortillas, salsa verde, melted cheese, lettuce, pico, sour cream. Sides of : rice, refried beans
GRILLED SHRIMP ENCHILADAS$15.98
3 corn tortillas, salsa verde, melted cheese, lettuce, pico, sour cream. Sides of : rice, refried beans
ENCHILADA TRIO$13.99
3 corn tortillas, salsa verde, melted cheese, lettuce, pico, sour cream. Sides of : rice, refried beans
ACHILITOS TAQUERIA-JAMAICA PLAIN

38 Hyde Park Ave, Jamaica Plain

Carnita & Salsa Verde Enchilada Plate*$11.50
rolled tortilla stuffed with carnitas, topped with mole and cheese served with mexican rice and black beans, lettuce and pico de gallo
Brisket & Salsa Verde Enchilada Plate*$13.50
rolled tortilla stuffed with brisket, topped with salsa verde and cheese served with mexican rice and black beans, lettuce and pico de gallo
Fajita & Salsa Verde Enchilada Plate*$11.50
rolled tortilla stuffed with fajita and cheese, topped with salsa verde and cheese served with mexican rice and black beans, lettuce and pico de gallo
