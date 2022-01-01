Enchiladas in Jamaica Plain
More about Chilacates - Centre St - Jamaica Plain
Chilacates - Centre St - Jamaica Plain
658 Centre St, Boston, MA, Jamaica Plain
|GRILLED CHICKEN ENCHILADAS
|$13.99
3 corn tortillas, salsa verde, melted cheese, lettuce, pico, sour cream. Sides of : rice, refried beans
|GRILLED SHRIMP ENCHILADAS
|$15.98
3 corn tortillas, salsa verde, melted cheese, lettuce, pico, sour cream. Sides of : rice, refried beans
|ENCHILADA TRIO
|$13.99
3 corn tortillas, salsa verde, melted cheese, lettuce, pico, sour cream. Sides of : rice, refried beans
More about ACHILITOS TAQUERIA-JAMAICA PLAIN
ACHILITOS TAQUERIA-JAMAICA PLAIN
38 Hyde Park Ave, Jamaica Plain
|Carnita & Salsa Verde Enchilada Plate*
|$11.50
rolled tortilla stuffed with carnitas, topped with mole and cheese served with mexican rice and black beans, lettuce and pico de gallo
|Brisket & Salsa Verde Enchilada Plate*
|$13.50
rolled tortilla stuffed with brisket, topped with salsa verde and cheese served with mexican rice and black beans, lettuce and pico de gallo
|Fajita & Salsa Verde Enchilada Plate*
|$11.50
rolled tortilla stuffed with fajita and cheese, topped with salsa verde and cheese served with mexican rice and black beans, lettuce and pico de gallo