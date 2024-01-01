Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Falafel wraps in
Jamaica Plain
/
Jamaica Plain
/
Falafel Wraps
Jamaica Plain restaurants that serve falafel wraps
Nicole's Jamaica Plain
367 Centre Street, Boston
No reviews yet
Falafel and hummus Wrap
$13.00
More about Nicole's Jamaica Plain
The Joint -
605 Centre St,, Jamaica Plain
No reviews yet
Falafel Chickpea Fritters Wrap
$15.00
Chickpea fritters, hummus pickles, turnips and lettuce.
More about The Joint -
