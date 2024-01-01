Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Falafel wraps in Jamaica Plain

Jamaica Plain restaurants
Jamaica Plain restaurants that serve falafel wraps

Nicole's Jamaica Plain

367 Centre Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Falafel and hummus Wrap$13.00
More about Nicole's Jamaica Plain
The Joint -

605 Centre St,, Jamaica Plain

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Falafel Chickpea Fritters Wrap$15.00
Chickpea fritters, hummus pickles, turnips and lettuce.
More about The Joint -

