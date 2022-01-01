Fish and chips in Jamaica Plain

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

The Haven

284 Amory St, Jamaica Plain

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fish and Chips$20.00
Beer battered haddock, hand cut chips, minted mushy peas, and house tartar sauce.
More about The Haven
Item pic

 

Canary Square

435 S. Huntington Avenue, Jamaica Plain

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Beer Battered Fish 'n Chips$21.00
Ghostfish Brewing Co. GF Grapefruit IPA Beer Batter, Coleslaw, Tartar Sauce, Hand-Cut Fries
More about Canary Square
Fish & Chips image

 

Evergreen Eatery

154 Green Street, Jamaica Plain

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fish & Chips$17.00
JP Seafood’s award winning fish & chips comes to evergreen!
golden dipt fried white fish with homemade coleslaw and fries
More about Evergreen Eatery
The Dogwood image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

The Dogwood - 3712 Washington Street

3712 washington st, jamaica plain

Avg 3.9 (589 reviews)
Takeout
Fish & Chips$22.00
Fresh Cod lightly battered & fried. Served with Hand Cut French Fries, Coleslaw & Tartar Sauce.
More about The Dogwood - 3712 Washington Street
Consumer pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • WAFFLES

JPizle Kitchen

536 Centre St, Jamaica Plain

Avg 4.2 (679 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish And Chips$13.99
Fresh fried haddock, served with french fries, coleslaw, and homemade tartar sauce.
More about JPizle Kitchen
JP Seafood Cafe image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

JP Seafood Cafe

730 Centre Street, Jamaica Plain

Avg 4.4 (1087 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fish N Chips$17.00
More about JP Seafood Cafe

