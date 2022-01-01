Fish and chips in Jamaica Plain
Jamaica Plain restaurants that serve fish and chips
The Haven
284 Amory St, Jamaica Plain
|Fish and Chips
|$20.00
Beer battered haddock, hand cut chips, minted mushy peas, and house tartar sauce.
Canary Square
435 S. Huntington Avenue, Jamaica Plain
|Beer Battered Fish 'n Chips
|$21.00
Ghostfish Brewing Co. GF Grapefruit IPA Beer Batter, Coleslaw, Tartar Sauce, Hand-Cut Fries
Evergreen Eatery
154 Green Street, Jamaica Plain
|Fish & Chips
|$17.00
JP Seafood’s award winning fish & chips comes to evergreen!
golden dipt fried white fish with homemade coleslaw and fries
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
The Dogwood - 3712 Washington Street
3712 washington st, jamaica plain
|Fish & Chips
|$22.00
Fresh Cod lightly battered & fried. Served with Hand Cut French Fries, Coleslaw & Tartar Sauce.
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • WAFFLES
JPizle Kitchen
536 Centre St, Jamaica Plain
|Fish And Chips
|$13.99
Fresh fried haddock, served with french fries, coleslaw, and homemade tartar sauce.