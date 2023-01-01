Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled shrimp salad in Jamaica Plain

Go
Jamaica Plain restaurants
Toast

Jamaica Plain restaurants that serve grilled shrimp salad

Item pic

 

Sweet Rice - JP

697 Centre Street, Jamaica Plain

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Shrimp Mango Salad **$14.00
Grilled shrimp, red onion, crispy shallot, cilantro, scallion, and roasted peanut in spicy mango lime salad
More about Sweet Rice - JP
Consumer pic

 

Chilacates - Centre St - Jamaica Plain

658 Centre St, Jamaica Plain

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
GRILLED SHRIMP TACO SALAD$12.49
Lettuce + black beans + corn pico + lime dressing + cheese tostada
More about Chilacates - Centre St - Jamaica Plain
Achilitos Taqueria image

 

ACHILITOS TAQUERIA-JAMAICA PLAIN

38 Hyde Park Ave, Jamaica Plain

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Shrimp Salad*$13.00
Grilled shrimp, mexican rice, black bean, lettuce, pico de gallo, corn salsa, cotija cheese, topped with chipotle mayo
Grilled Shrimp Salad*$10.50
Grilled shrimp, mexican rice, black bean, lettuce, pico de gallo, corn salsa, cotija cheese, topped with chipotle mayo
More about ACHILITOS TAQUERIA-JAMAICA PLAIN

Browse other tasty dishes in Jamaica Plain

Grilled Chicken Salad

Waffles

Crispy Chicken

Steak Quesadillas

Carne Asada Tacos

Cake

Steak Tacos

Pudding

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Jamaica Plain to explore

Jamaica Plain

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Map

More near Jamaica Plain to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (646 restaurants)

Brookline

Avg 4.3 (55 restaurants)

Brighton

Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)

Allston

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

Newton Center

No reviews yet

Roslindale

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Chestnut Hill

Avg 3.5 (12 restaurants)

West Roxbury

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Hyde Park

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (646 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.6 (68 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (116 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (64 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (661 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (174 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (253 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (463 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (509 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston