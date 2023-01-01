Grilled shrimp salad in Jamaica Plain
Jamaica Plain restaurants that serve grilled shrimp salad
Sweet Rice - JP
697 Centre Street, Jamaica Plain
|Grilled Shrimp Mango Salad **
|$14.00
Grilled shrimp, red onion, crispy shallot, cilantro, scallion, and roasted peanut in spicy mango lime salad
Chilacates - Centre St - Jamaica Plain
658 Centre St, Jamaica Plain
|GRILLED SHRIMP TACO SALAD
|$12.49
Lettuce + black beans + corn pico + lime dressing + cheese tostada
ACHILITOS TAQUERIA-JAMAICA PLAIN
38 Hyde Park Ave, Jamaica Plain
|Grilled Shrimp Salad*
|$13.00
Grilled shrimp, mexican rice, black bean, lettuce, pico de gallo, corn salsa, cotija cheese, topped with chipotle mayo
|Grilled Shrimp Salad*
|$10.50
Grilled shrimp, mexican rice, black bean, lettuce, pico de gallo, corn salsa, cotija cheese, topped with chipotle mayo