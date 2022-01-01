Ground beef tacos in Jamaica Plain
Chilacates - Centre St - Jamaica Plain
658 Centre St, Boston, MA, Jamaica Plain
|GROUND BEEF GUERO TACO
|$4.49
1 hard shell corn tortilla cheese with pico., lettuce, sour cream and cheese
ACHILITOS TAQUERIA-JAMAICA PLAIN
38 Hyde Park Ave, Jamaica Plain
|Ground Beef Taco*
|$4.00
Corn tortilla topped with ground beef, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese
|Ground Beef Taco Plate*
|$10.50
Two (2) ground beef tacos topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, salsa verde served with mexican rice and black beans