Mac and cheese in Jamaica Plain
Jamaica Plain restaurants that serve mac and cheese
Canary Square
435 S. Huntington Avenue, Jamaica Plain
|Mac & Cheese
|$21.00
Fresh Cavatelli, Pancetta, Vermont Cheddar & Grana Padano Blend, English Peas
|Broccoli Mac & Cheese
|$16.00
Four Cheese Blend, Broccoli, Buttery Toasted Breadcrumbs
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
The Dogwood - 3712 Washington Street
3712 washington st, jamaica plain
|Mac-N-Cheese
|$17.00
Cavatappi tossed with a blend of Fontina, Parmesan & White Cheddar Cheese topped with Herb Panko Breadcrumbs baked in a Cast Iron Skillet. Add Bolognese for an additional charge
|Kids Mac-N-Cheese
|$9.00
Our Blend of 3 Cheeses tossed with Cavatappi.