Margherita pizza in
Jamaica Plain
/
Jamaica Plain
/
Margherita Pizza
Jamaica Plain restaurants that serve margherita pizza
Canary Square
435 S. Huntington Avenue, Jamaica Plain
No reviews yet
Margherita Pizza
$17.00
Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Parmesan
More about Canary Square
The Joint
605 Centre St,, Jamaica Plain
No reviews yet
Classic Margarita Pizza
$12.00
Fresh mozzarella, basil and tomato sauce.
More about The Joint
