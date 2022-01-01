Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Margherita pizza in Jamaica Plain

Jamaica Plain restaurants
Jamaica Plain restaurants that serve margherita pizza

Item pic

 

Canary Square

435 S. Huntington Avenue, Jamaica Plain

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Margherita Pizza$17.00
Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Parmesan
More about Canary Square
Consumer pic

 

The Joint

605 Centre St,, Jamaica Plain

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Classic Margarita Pizza$12.00
Fresh mozzarella, basil and tomato sauce.
More about The Joint

