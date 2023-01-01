Nachos in Jamaica Plain
Jamaica Plain restaurants that serve nachos
Casa Verde
711 Centre Street, Jamaica Plain
|Nachos
|$17.00
house fried chips topped with three cheeses, charred corn and black bean salsa, pickled jalapeno, crema
ACHILITOS TAQUERIA-JAMAICA PLAIN
38 Hyde Park Ave, Jamaica Plain
|Daiya Nachos
|$11.00
|Impossible & Daiya Cheese Nachos
|$14.00
|Fajitas Nachos*
|$13.00
Season house chips topped with grilled peppers and onions, corn salsa, jalapenos, sour cream, guacamole, refried beans, cheese, pico de gallo