Nachos in Jamaica Plain

Jamaica Plain restaurants
Jamaica Plain restaurants that serve nachos

Item pic

 

Casa Verde

711 Centre Street, Jamaica Plain

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Nachos$17.00
house fried chips topped with three cheeses, charred corn and black bean salsa, pickled jalapeno, crema
More about Casa Verde
Achilitos Taqueria image

 

ACHILITOS TAQUERIA-JAMAICA PLAIN

38 Hyde Park Ave, Jamaica Plain

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Daiya Nachos$11.00
Impossible & Daiya Cheese Nachos$14.00
Fajitas Nachos*$13.00
Season house chips topped with grilled peppers and onions, corn salsa, jalapenos, sour cream, guacamole, refried beans, cheese, pico de gallo
More about ACHILITOS TAQUERIA-JAMAICA PLAIN
Consumer pic

 

Across the Border

378 Centre Street, Jamaica Plain

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Side of Nacho Cheese$1.50
"Fully Loaded" Nachos$12.95
Fresh House Nachos, Melted Cheese, Shredded Cheese, Sour cream, Guacamole, Salsa, Jalapeño's, Corn, Black Bean's
Choice of Chicken, Steak or Carnitas.
More about Across the Border

