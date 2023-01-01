Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Jamaica Plain

Go
Jamaica Plain restaurants
Toast

Jamaica Plain restaurants that serve pies

Item pic

 

Latino Restaurant

302 Centre St, Jamaica Plain

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pastelon de Platanos Maduros/ Sweet Plantain Shepherd Pie$5.00
Similiar a Una Lasagna pero Con Capas de Platano Maduros, Carne Molida de Pavo, Y Queso Cheddar.
Similar to a Lasagna but Instead is Layered with Sweet Plantains, Ground Turkey Meat, & Cheddar Cheese.
More about Latino Restaurant
Item pic

 

The Haven

284 Amory St, Jamaica Plain

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shepherd's Pie$23.00
Lamb stew with root vegetables topped with a mashed potato and melted cheese. The perfect winter warmer!
More about The Haven
Item pic

 

Evergreen Eatery

154 Green Street, Jamaica Plain

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Whoopie Pie$3.00
Shepherd's Pie$14.00
ground beef with seasoned vegetable topped with mashed potatoes and a savory blend of mozzarella and cheddar served with mixed green salad
More about Evergreen Eatery
Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • WAFFLES

JPizle Kitchen

536 Centre St, Jamaica Plain

Avg 4.2 (679 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Apple pie$5.00
More about JPizle Kitchen
Item pic

 

Tonino

669a Centre Street, Jamaica Plain

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Whole Tomato Pie$20.00
Philly-style Tomato Pie. Pecorino Romano, Basil, EVOO, Flaky Salt. Can be made vegan upon request.
More about Tonino
Item pic

 

Monumental Market

36 south st, Jamaica Plain

Avg 4.9 (39 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pies$30.00
All pies are made in 9-inch pans.
Bar - Key Lime Pie$5.14
Graham cracker crust with tart key lime pie filling and topped with whipped cream.
More about Monumental Market
Brassica Kitchen + Cafe image

 

Brassica Kitchen + Cafe - 3710 Washington Street - Jamaica Plain, MA 02130

3710 Washington St, Jamaica Plain

Avg 4.8 (1494 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Honey Pie Donut$4.00
More about Brassica Kitchen + Cafe - 3710 Washington Street - Jamaica Plain, MA 02130
Fomu image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Fomu - JP

617 Centre St, Jamaica Plain

Avg 4.5 (251 reviews)
Takeout
Peanut Butter Mud Pie Cake- 8"$62.95
Hand made with chocolate and peanut butter ice cream, GF chocolate cake, chocolate ganache, crushed peanuts.
(Contains soy, peanuts, coconut)
*Customization not available
**No Refunds. All cake sales final.
Strawberry Rhubarb Pie$12.00
Peanut Butter Mud Pie Cake- 6"$48.95
Hand made with chocolate and peanut butter ice cream, GF chocolate cake, chocolate ganache, crushed peanuts
(contains soy, peanuts, coconut)
*Customization not available
**No Refunds. All cake sales final.
More about Fomu - JP

Browse other tasty dishes in Jamaica Plain

Steak Quesadillas

Cheese Fries

Burritos

Cappuccino

Shepherds Pies

Tacos

Chili

Cake

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Jamaica Plain to explore

Jamaica Plain

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Map

More near Jamaica Plain to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (592 restaurants)

Brookline

Avg 4.3 (55 restaurants)

Brighton

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Allston

Avg 4 (34 restaurants)

Newton Center

Avg 4 (19 restaurants)

Roslindale

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Chestnut Hill

Avg 3.5 (12 restaurants)

West Roxbury

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Hyde Park

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (592 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (67 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (110 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (598 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (235 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (421 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (474 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston