Pies in Jamaica Plain
Jamaica Plain restaurants that serve pies
Latino Restaurant
302 Centre St, Jamaica Plain
|Pastelon de Platanos Maduros/ Sweet Plantain Shepherd Pie
|$5.00
Similiar a Una Lasagna pero Con Capas de Platano Maduros, Carne Molida de Pavo, Y Queso Cheddar.
Similar to a Lasagna but Instead is Layered with Sweet Plantains, Ground Turkey Meat, & Cheddar Cheese.
The Haven
284 Amory St, Jamaica Plain
|Shepherd's Pie
|$23.00
Lamb stew with root vegetables topped with a mashed potato and melted cheese. The perfect winter warmer!
Evergreen Eatery
154 Green Street, Jamaica Plain
|Whoopie Pie
|$3.00
|Shepherd's Pie
|$14.00
ground beef with seasoned vegetable topped with mashed potatoes and a savory blend of mozzarella and cheddar served with mixed green salad
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • WAFFLES
JPizle Kitchen
536 Centre St, Jamaica Plain
|Apple pie
|$5.00
Tonino
669a Centre Street, Jamaica Plain
|Whole Tomato Pie
|$20.00
Philly-style Tomato Pie. Pecorino Romano, Basil, EVOO, Flaky Salt. Can be made vegan upon request.
Monumental Market
36 south st, Jamaica Plain
|Pies
|$30.00
All pies are made in 9-inch pans.
|Bar - Key Lime Pie
|$5.14
Graham cracker crust with tart key lime pie filling and topped with whipped cream.
Brassica Kitchen + Cafe - 3710 Washington Street - Jamaica Plain, MA 02130
3710 Washington St, Jamaica Plain
|Honey Pie Donut
|$4.00
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Fomu - JP
617 Centre St, Jamaica Plain
|Peanut Butter Mud Pie Cake- 8"
|$62.95
Hand made with chocolate and peanut butter ice cream, GF chocolate cake, chocolate ganache, crushed peanuts.
(Contains soy, peanuts, coconut)
*Customization not available
**No Refunds. All cake sales final.
|Strawberry Rhubarb Pie
|$12.00
|Peanut Butter Mud Pie Cake- 6"
|$48.95
Hand made with chocolate and peanut butter ice cream, GF chocolate cake, chocolate ganache, crushed peanuts
(contains soy, peanuts, coconut)
*Customization not available
**No Refunds. All cake sales final.