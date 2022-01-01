Pudding in Jamaica Plain
Jamaica Plain restaurants that serve pudding
Vee Vee
763 Centre Street, Jamaica Plain
|Butterscotch Pudding
|$10.00
Topped with whipped cream and toffee-chocolate bits. [Gluten-free]
The Haven
284 Amory St, Jamaica Plain
|White Pudding
|$23.00
Pig Rock rosemary chicken sausage, golden mashed potato, broccolini and herb gravy.
|Sticky Toffee Pudding
|$10.00
Evergreen Eatery
154 Green Street, Jamaica Plain
|Homemade French Toast Bread Pudding
|$7.00
|Sticky Toffee Pudding
|$6.00
The Joint
605 Centre St,, Jamaica Plain
|Bread Pudding
|$8.00
Served with vanilla ice cream and caramel sauce.
Monumental Market
36 south st, Jamaica Plain
|Challah Bread Pudding - Choco Chip
|$3.97