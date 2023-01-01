Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shepherds pies in Jamaica Plain

Jamaica Plain restaurants
Jamaica Plain restaurants that serve shepherds pies

Item pic

 

Latino Restaurant

302 Centre St, Jamaica Plain

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pastelon de Platanos Maduros/ Sweet Plantain Shepherd Pie$5.00
Similiar a Una Lasagna pero Con Capas de Platano Maduros, Carne Molida de Pavo, Y Queso Cheddar.
Similar to a Lasagna but Instead is Layered with Sweet Plantains, Ground Turkey Meat, & Cheddar Cheese.
More about Latino Restaurant
Item pic

 

The Haven

284 Amory St, Jamaica Plain

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shepherd's Pie$23.00
Lamb stew with root vegetables topped with a mashed potato and melted cheese. The perfect winter warmer!
More about The Haven
Item pic

 

Evergreen Eatery

154 Green Street, Jamaica Plain

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Shepherd's Pie$14.00
ground beef with seasoned vegetable topped with mashed potatoes and a savory blend of mozzarella and cheddar served with mixed green salad
More about Evergreen Eatery

