Shepherds pies in Jamaica Plain

Latino Restaurant
302 Centre St, Jamaica Plain
|Pastelon de Platanos Maduros/ Sweet Plantain Shepherd Pie
|$5.00
Similiar a Una Lasagna pero Con Capas de Platano Maduros, Carne Molida de Pavo, Y Queso Cheddar.
Similar to a Lasagna but Instead is Layered with Sweet Plantains, Ground Turkey Meat, & Cheddar Cheese.
The Haven
284 Amory St, Jamaica Plain
|Shepherd's Pie
|$23.00
Lamb stew with root vegetables topped with a mashed potato and melted cheese. The perfect winter warmer!