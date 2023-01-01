Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp burritos in Jamaica Plain

Jamaica Plain restaurants
Jamaica Plain restaurants that serve shrimp burritos

Achilitos Taqueria image

 

ACHILITOS TAQUERIA-JAMAICA PLAIN

38 Hyde Park Ave, Jamaica Plain

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Shrimp Burrito*$11.00
Fried shrimp (4), mexican rice, pinto beans, cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, sweet chipotle. NOT GLUTEN FEE OPTION.
Grilled Shrimp Burrito*$11.00
Grilled shrimp (4), mexican rice, pinto beans, cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, sweet chipotle. NOT GLUTEN FEE OPTION.
Shrimp & Cod Burrito*$12.50
Flour tortilla burrito served with grilled shrimp (3) & Cod, mexican rice, pinto beans, cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, sweet chipotle. NOT GLUTEN FEE OPTION.
More about ACHILITOS TAQUERIA-JAMAICA PLAIN
Consumer pic

 

Across the Border

378 Centre Street, Jamaica Plain

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
"Fully Loaded" Shrimp Burrito$14.50
12In" Flour Tortilla, Yellow Rice, Black Beans, Shredded Cheese, Salsa, Guacamole, Lettuce, Jalapeños, Sour Cream
More about Across the Border

