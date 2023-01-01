Shrimp burritos in Jamaica Plain
ACHILITOS TAQUERIA-JAMAICA PLAIN
38 Hyde Park Ave, Jamaica Plain
|Fried Shrimp Burrito*
|$11.00
Fried shrimp (4), mexican rice, pinto beans, cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, sweet chipotle. NOT GLUTEN FEE OPTION.
|Grilled Shrimp Burrito*
|$11.00
Grilled shrimp (4), mexican rice, pinto beans, cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, sweet chipotle. NOT GLUTEN FEE OPTION.
|Shrimp & Cod Burrito*
|$12.50
Flour tortilla burrito served with grilled shrimp (3) & Cod, mexican rice, pinto beans, cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, sweet chipotle. NOT GLUTEN FEE OPTION.