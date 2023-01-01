Shrimp salad in Jamaica Plain
Jamaica Plain restaurants that serve shrimp salad
More about Sweet Rice - JP
Sweet Rice - JP
697 Centre Street, Jamaica Plain
|Grilled Shrimp Mango Salad **
|$14.00
Grilled shrimp, red onion, crispy shallot, cilantro, scallion, and roasted peanut in spicy mango lime salad
More about Chilacates - Centre St - Jamaica Plain
Chilacates - Centre St - Jamaica Plain
658 Centre St, Jamaica Plain
|GRILLED SHRIMP TACO SALAD
|$12.49
Lettuce + black beans + corn pico + lime dressing + cheese tostada
More about The Purple Cactus -
The Purple Cactus -
674 Centre Street, Jamaica Plain
|Garden Shrimp Salad
|$13.25
Poached shrimp, fresh mixed lettuces, carrots, tomatoes, english cucumbers, cilantro-lime vinaigrette, & monterey jack cheese
|Spinach Shrimp Salad
|$13.95
Poached shrimp, baby spinach, Vermont goat cheese, toasted pecans, red onions & our balsamic-maple vinaigrette
|Side Caesar Shrimp Salad
|$9.50
Poached shrimp, fresh mixed lettuces, aged Parmesan cheese & baked tortilla croutons tossed in our house-made eggless caesar dressing
More about ACHILITOS TAQUERIA-JAMAICA PLAIN
ACHILITOS TAQUERIA-JAMAICA PLAIN
38 Hyde Park Ave, Jamaica Plain
|Grilled Shrimp Salad*
|$13.00
Grilled shrimp, mexican rice, black bean, lettuce, pico de gallo, corn salsa, cotija cheese, topped with chipotle mayo
|Baja Shrimp Salad*
|$11.50
Your choice salad bowl served with fried wild shrimp (3), mango salsa, sweet plantains, mexican rice, black beans, queso fresco, chipotle mayo. Mango salsa contains onions, cilantro, tomato.
|Grilled Shrimp Salad*
|$10.50
Grilled shrimp, mexican rice, black bean, lettuce, pico de gallo, corn salsa, cotija cheese, topped with chipotle mayo