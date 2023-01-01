Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp salad in Jamaica Plain

Jamaica Plain restaurants
Toast

Jamaica Plain restaurants that serve shrimp salad

Sweet Rice - JP

697 Centre Street, Jamaica Plain

Grilled Shrimp Mango Salad **$14.00
Grilled shrimp, red onion, crispy shallot, cilantro, scallion, and roasted peanut in spicy mango lime salad
Chilacates - Centre St - Jamaica Plain

658 Centre St, Jamaica Plain

GRILLED SHRIMP TACO SALAD$12.49
Lettuce + black beans + corn pico + lime dressing + cheese tostada
The Purple Cactus -

674 Centre Street, Jamaica Plain

Avg 4.3 (953 reviews)
Garden Shrimp Salad$13.25
Poached shrimp, fresh mixed lettuces, carrots, tomatoes, english cucumbers, cilantro-lime vinaigrette, & monterey jack cheese
Spinach Shrimp Salad$13.95
Poached shrimp, baby spinach, Vermont goat cheese, toasted pecans, red onions & our balsamic-maple vinaigrette
Side Caesar Shrimp Salad$9.50
Poached shrimp, fresh mixed lettuces, aged Parmesan cheese & baked tortilla croutons tossed in our house-made eggless caesar dressing
ACHILITOS TAQUERIA-JAMAICA PLAIN

38 Hyde Park Ave, Jamaica Plain

Grilled Shrimp Salad*$13.00
Grilled shrimp, mexican rice, black bean, lettuce, pico de gallo, corn salsa, cotija cheese, topped with chipotle mayo
Baja Shrimp Salad*$11.50
Your choice salad bowl served with fried wild shrimp (3), mango salsa, sweet plantains, mexican rice, black beans, queso fresco, chipotle mayo. Mango salsa contains onions, cilantro, tomato.
Grilled Shrimp Salad*$10.50
Grilled shrimp, mexican rice, black bean, lettuce, pico de gallo, corn salsa, cotija cheese, topped with chipotle mayo
