Shrimp tacos in Jamaica Plain
Jamaica Plain restaurants that serve shrimp tacos
More about Casa Verde
Casa Verde
711 Centre Street, Jamaica Plain
|Shrimp Diablo Taco
|$5.00
grilled shrimp, spicy red diablo marinade, grilled pineapple salsa, crema, cilantro
More about ACHILITOS TAQUERIA-JAMAICA PLAIN
ACHILITOS TAQUERIA-JAMAICA PLAIN
38 Hyde Park Ave, Jamaica Plain
|Fried Shrimp Taco*
|$5.50
Corn tortilla topped with fried shrimp, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese
|Fried Shrimp Taco Plate*
|$12.00
Two (2) fried shrimp tacos topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, salsa verde, served with mexican rice and black beans
|Baja Shrimp Taco Plate*
|$12.00
Two (2) fried shrimp tacos topped with mango salsa and chipotle crema, served with mexican rice and black beans. Mango salsa contains onions, cilantro, tomato.