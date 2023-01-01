Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tacos in Jamaica Plain

Jamaica Plain restaurants
Jamaica Plain restaurants that serve shrimp tacos

Shrimp Diablo Taco image

 

Casa Verde

711 Centre Street, Jamaica Plain

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Diablo Taco$5.00
grilled shrimp, spicy red diablo marinade, grilled pineapple salsa, crema, cilantro
More about Casa Verde
Achilitos Taqueria image

 

ACHILITOS TAQUERIA-JAMAICA PLAIN

38 Hyde Park Ave, Jamaica Plain

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Shrimp Taco*$5.50
Corn tortilla topped with fried shrimp, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese
Fried Shrimp Taco Plate*$12.00
Two (2) fried shrimp tacos topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, salsa verde, served with mexican rice and black beans
Baja Shrimp Taco Plate*$12.00
Two (2) fried shrimp tacos topped with mango salsa and chipotle crema, served with mexican rice and black beans. Mango salsa contains onions, cilantro, tomato.
More about ACHILITOS TAQUERIA-JAMAICA PLAIN
Consumer pic

 

Across the Border

378 Centre Street, Jamaica Plain

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fully Loaded Shrimp Taco$5.00
Corn Or Flour Tortilla ,Shrimp Guacamole, Pico De Gallo,Shredded Cheese, Lettuce, Jalapeño, Sour Cream
More about Across the Border

