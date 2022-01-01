Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Jamaica Plain

Jamaica Plain restaurants
Jamaica Plain restaurants that serve tacos

Carnitas Taco image

 

Casa Verde

711 Centre Street, Jamaica Plain

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Carnitas Taco$7.00
slow-cooked pork shoulder, queso sauce, salsa verde, radish, onion, pickled jalapenos, pepitas, cilantro, crema
Pescado Taco$7.00
fried tilapia, pickled purple cabbage, cilantro aioli, cilantro, crema
Shrimp Diablo Taco$5.00
grilled shrimp, spicy red diablo marinade, grilled pineapple salsa, crema, cilantro
More about Casa Verde
The Dogwood image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

The Dogwood - 3712 Washington Street

3712 washington st, jamaica plain

Avg 3.9 (589 reviews)
Takeout
Taco Of The Day$16.00
Daily selection by Chef - check out our Daily Specials on Our Home Page
More about The Dogwood - 3712 Washington Street
JPizle Kitchen image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • WAFFLES

JPizle Kitchen

536 Centre St, Jamaica Plain

Avg 4.2 (679 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish Tacos$12.50
More about JPizle Kitchen
Item pic

 

ACHILITOS TAQUERIA-JAMAICA PLAIN

38 Hyde Park Ave, Jamaica Plain

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Steak Taco Plate*$12.00
Two (2) steak tacos topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, salsa verde, served with mexican rice and black beans
Spicy Chicken Taco*$4.00
Corn tortilla topped with spicy chicken, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese
Impossible Taco*$4.50
More about ACHILITOS TAQUERIA-JAMAICA PLAIN
Consumer pic

 

Chilacates - Centre St - Jamaica Plain

658 Centre St, Boston, MA, Jamaica Plain

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
CHICKEN TINGA TACO$4.49
1 soft HANDMADE corn tortilla. Comes with onion, cilantro and radish.Shredded chicken and onions simmered in spicy chipotle sauce
CARNE ASADA GUERO TACO$5.48
1 hard shell corn tortilla cheese with pico, lettuce, sour cream and cheese. Grilled steak
BIRRIA TACOS COMBO$15.00
3 soft HANDMADE corn tortilla. Comes with onion, cilantro, melted cheese and broth.
More about Chilacates - Centre St - Jamaica Plain

