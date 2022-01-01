Tacos in Jamaica Plain
Jamaica Plain restaurants that serve tacos
More about Casa Verde
Casa Verde
711 Centre Street, Jamaica Plain
|Carnitas Taco
|$7.00
slow-cooked pork shoulder, queso sauce, salsa verde, radish, onion, pickled jalapenos, pepitas, cilantro, crema
|Pescado Taco
|$7.00
fried tilapia, pickled purple cabbage, cilantro aioli, cilantro, crema
|Shrimp Diablo Taco
|$5.00
grilled shrimp, spicy red diablo marinade, grilled pineapple salsa, crema, cilantro
More about The Dogwood - 3712 Washington Street
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
The Dogwood - 3712 Washington Street
3712 washington st, jamaica plain
|Taco Of The Day
|$16.00
Daily selection by Chef - check out our Daily Specials on Our Home Page
More about JPizle Kitchen
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • WAFFLES
JPizle Kitchen
536 Centre St, Jamaica Plain
|Fish Tacos
|$12.50
More about ACHILITOS TAQUERIA-JAMAICA PLAIN
ACHILITOS TAQUERIA-JAMAICA PLAIN
38 Hyde Park Ave, Jamaica Plain
|Steak Taco Plate*
|$12.00
Two (2) steak tacos topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, salsa verde, served with mexican rice and black beans
|Spicy Chicken Taco*
|$4.00
Corn tortilla topped with spicy chicken, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese
|Impossible Taco*
|$4.50
More about Chilacates - Centre St - Jamaica Plain
Chilacates - Centre St - Jamaica Plain
658 Centre St, Boston, MA, Jamaica Plain
|CHICKEN TINGA TACO
|$4.49
1 soft HANDMADE corn tortilla. Comes with onion, cilantro and radish.Shredded chicken and onions simmered in spicy chipotle sauce
|CARNE ASADA GUERO TACO
|$5.48
1 hard shell corn tortilla cheese with pico, lettuce, sour cream and cheese. Grilled steak
|BIRRIA TACOS COMBO
|$15.00
3 soft HANDMADE corn tortilla. Comes with onion, cilantro, melted cheese and broth.