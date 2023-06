Vegan sandwiches in Jamaica Plain

Za'atar Spiced, Roasted Zucchini, Summer Squash, and Eggplant Slices; with House-Made Roasted Red Pepper Hummus and Cilantro Zhough (a Slightly Spicy-Garlicky Cilantro Sauce). Served on Toasted Locally Baked Ciabatta Bread --All Ingredients Are Sourced As Locally As Possible--