Veggie salad in Jamaica Plain
Jamaica Plain restaurants that serve veggie salad
More about Chilacates - Centre St - Jamaica Plain
Chilacates - Centre St - Jamaica Plain
658 Centre St, Jamaica Plain
|VEGGIES TACO SALAD
|$11.50
Lettuce + black beans + corn pico + lime dressing + cheese tostada
More about The Purple Cactus -
The Purple Cactus -
674 Centre Street, Jamaica Plain
|Garden Veggie Salad
|$9.50
Fresh mixed lettuces, carrots, tomatoes, english cucumbers, cilantro-lime vinaigrette, & monterey jack cheese
|Veggie Taco Salad
|$10.25
Fresh mixed lettuces, cilantro-lime vinaigrette, shredded carrots, brown rice, simmered black beans, salsa fresca, & yellow corn chips