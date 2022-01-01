Jamaica Plain American restaurants you'll love

Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Jamaica Plain

VeeVee image

 

VeeVee

763 Centre Street, Jamaica Plain

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Chicken$21.00
Crispy leg, thigh and wing, sautéed winter greens, mac and cheese, cheddar biscuit
Ribs$17.00
Baby back ribs, hot pepper marmalade, mustard bbq sauce
Shiitake Mushrooms$10.00
Crispy shiitake mushrooms, sriracha-soy sauce
More about VeeVee
Evergreen Eatery image

 

Evergreen Eatery

154 Green Street, Jamaica Plain

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Fish & Chips$17.00
JP Seafood’s award winning fish & chips comes to evergreen!
golden dipt fried white fish with homemade coleslaw and fries
Brioche French Toast$10.00
hand cut Fire King cinnamon brioche, syrup, powdered sugar, whipped cream
Breakfast Wrap$9.00
eggs, bacon in spinach tortilla served with tomato salsa and home fries
More about Evergreen Eatery
The Dogwood image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

The Dogwood

3712 washington st, jamaica plain

Avg 3.9 (589 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Maple$18.00
Italian Sausage, Ricotta, Tomato Sauce & Mozzarella
Dogwood Veggie Burger$14.00
Housemade 7 oz. Spicy Veggie Burger served with Roasted Red Pepper Aioli
Willow$17.00
Spinach, Goat Cheese, Caramelized Onion, Garlic, Tomato Sauce & Mozzarella.
More about The Dogwood
Little Dipper image

 

Little Dipper

669 Centre St, Jamaica Plain

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Seasonal Salad$12.00
Baby Gem Lettuce, Cara Cara Orange, Toasted Almonds, Roasted Chioggia Beets, House-made Ricotta, Balsamic Pomegranate Vinaigrette
(Vegetarian, Can be Vegan Gluten Friendly)
New Fish Curry$23.00
Hake, Coconut Curry Brodo, Marble Potato, Rainbow Carrot, Herb Pistou, House made roti.
(Can be gluten friendly w/out roti)
Potato Curry Cake w/ tomato jam$20.00
Potato Curry Cakes, Tomato Jam, Herb Salad, Lemon Yogurt, Lemon Vinaigrette
(Vegetarian, Dairy Free)
More about Little Dipper
Ten Tables image

 

Ten Tables

597 Centre St, Jamaica Plain

Avg 4.5 (2905 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
NEW YEAR’S EVE 2022 MENU for 12/31 pickup$95.00
New Year’s Eve Dinner, 3 courses, $95 pp
Housemade Warm Foccacia, Rosemary, EVoo, Balsamic$6.00
Bowl of Mac N Cheese & a can of organic Wild + West Wine$18.00
More about Ten Tables
Brassica Kitchen + Cafe image

 

Brassica Kitchen + Cafe

3710 Washington St, Jamaica Plain

Avg 4.8 (1494 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
BK Brussels$14.00
our famous brussels, fried & dressed in maple umeboshi (maple & salted plum ferment) miso, lemon, & chili oil.
contains: nightshade, stone fruit, & soy
Tower Street$8.00
fried egg, veggie sausage, pickled tomato, aioli, & greens on house made brioche. Contains: dairy, allium, egg, nightshade, gluten, soy CAN NOT BE GLUTEN FREE!
BK Beets$12.00
with yogurt, pistachio, & garlic confit
contains: gluten, dairy, nuts, allium
More about Brassica Kitchen + Cafe

