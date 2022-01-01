Jamaica Plain American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Jamaica Plain
More about VeeVee
VeeVee
763 Centre Street, Jamaica Plain
|Popular items
|Fried Chicken
|$21.00
Crispy leg, thigh and wing, sautéed winter greens, mac and cheese, cheddar biscuit
|Ribs
|$17.00
Baby back ribs, hot pepper marmalade, mustard bbq sauce
|Shiitake Mushrooms
|$10.00
Crispy shiitake mushrooms, sriracha-soy sauce
More about Evergreen Eatery
Evergreen Eatery
154 Green Street, Jamaica Plain
|Popular items
|Fish & Chips
|$17.00
JP Seafood’s award winning fish & chips comes to evergreen!
golden dipt fried white fish with homemade coleslaw and fries
|Brioche French Toast
|$10.00
hand cut Fire King cinnamon brioche, syrup, powdered sugar, whipped cream
|Breakfast Wrap
|$9.00
eggs, bacon in spinach tortilla served with tomato salsa and home fries
More about The Dogwood
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
The Dogwood
3712 washington st, jamaica plain
|Popular items
|Maple
|$18.00
Italian Sausage, Ricotta, Tomato Sauce & Mozzarella
|Dogwood Veggie Burger
|$14.00
Housemade 7 oz. Spicy Veggie Burger served with Roasted Red Pepper Aioli
|Willow
|$17.00
Spinach, Goat Cheese, Caramelized Onion, Garlic, Tomato Sauce & Mozzarella.
More about Little Dipper
Little Dipper
669 Centre St, Jamaica Plain
|Popular items
|Seasonal Salad
|$12.00
Baby Gem Lettuce, Cara Cara Orange, Toasted Almonds, Roasted Chioggia Beets, House-made Ricotta, Balsamic Pomegranate Vinaigrette
(Vegetarian, Can be Vegan Gluten Friendly)
|New Fish Curry
|$23.00
Hake, Coconut Curry Brodo, Marble Potato, Rainbow Carrot, Herb Pistou, House made roti.
(Can be gluten friendly w/out roti)
|Potato Curry Cake w/ tomato jam
|$20.00
Potato Curry Cakes, Tomato Jam, Herb Salad, Lemon Yogurt, Lemon Vinaigrette
(Vegetarian, Dairy Free)
More about Ten Tables
Ten Tables
597 Centre St, Jamaica Plain
|Popular items
|NEW YEAR’S EVE 2022 MENU for 12/31 pickup
|$95.00
New Year’s Eve Dinner, 3 courses, $95 pp
|Housemade Warm Foccacia, Rosemary, EVoo, Balsamic
|$6.00
|Bowl of Mac N Cheese & a can of organic Wild + West Wine
|$18.00
More about Brassica Kitchen + Cafe
Brassica Kitchen + Cafe
3710 Washington St, Jamaica Plain
|Popular items
|BK Brussels
|$14.00
our famous brussels, fried & dressed in maple umeboshi (maple & salted plum ferment) miso, lemon, & chili oil.
contains: nightshade, stone fruit, & soy
|Tower Street
|$8.00
fried egg, veggie sausage, pickled tomato, aioli, & greens on house made brioche. Contains: dairy, allium, egg, nightshade, gluten, soy CAN NOT BE GLUTEN FREE!
|BK Beets
|$12.00
with yogurt, pistachio, & garlic confit
contains: gluten, dairy, nuts, allium