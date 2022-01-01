Cake in Jamaica Plain

Jamaica Plain restaurants that serve cake

Potato Curry Cake w/ tomato jam image

 

Little Dipper

669 Centre St, Jamaica Plain

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Potato Curry Cake w/ tomato jam$20.00
Potato Curry Cakes, Tomato Jam, Herb Salad, Lemon Yogurt, Lemon Vinaigrette
(Vegetarian, Dairy Free)
Coconut Cake$13.00
Coconut Cake - Guava Puree, Toasted Coconut
More about Little Dipper
Monumental Market image

 

Monumental Market

36 south st, Jamaica Plain

Avg 4.9 (39 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Apple Cake (slice)$4.21
Coffee Cake Crumb Bar$3.74
Buttermilk cake bottom with blueberry layered beneath a brown sugar crumb
More about Monumental Market
Fomu image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Fomu

617 Centre St, Jamaica Plain

Avg 4.5 (251 reviews)
Takeout
Confetti Cake- 6"$46.95
Peanut Butter Mud Pie Cake- 6"$46.95
Cookies + Cream Cake- 8"$59.96
More about Fomu

