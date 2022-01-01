Cake in Jamaica Plain
Jamaica Plain restaurants that serve cake
More about Little Dipper
Little Dipper
669 Centre St, Jamaica Plain
|Potato Curry Cake w/ tomato jam
|$20.00
Potato Curry Cakes, Tomato Jam, Herb Salad, Lemon Yogurt, Lemon Vinaigrette
(Vegetarian, Dairy Free)
|Coconut Cake
|$13.00
Coconut Cake - Guava Puree, Toasted Coconut
More about Monumental Market
Monumental Market
36 south st, Jamaica Plain
|Apple Cake (slice)
|$4.21
|Coffee Cake Crumb Bar
|$3.74
Buttermilk cake bottom with blueberry layered beneath a brown sugar crumb