Chili in Jamaica Plain

Jamaica Plain restaurants
Jamaica Plain restaurants that serve chili

Item pic

 

Casa Verde

711 Centre Street, Jamaica Plain

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Veggie Chili$6.00
w/charred corn, green onion, crema
More about Casa Verde
Ten Tables image

 

Ten Tables

597 Centre St, Jamaica Plain

Avg 4.5 (2905 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Seared Salmon, Lemon Rice, Green Tomatillo Salsa, Chermola, Chili Oil.$32.00
More about Ten Tables

