Chili in Jamaica Plain

Jamaica Plain restaurants that serve chili
Casa Verde
711 Centre Street, Jamaica Plain
No reviews yet
Veggie Chili
$6.00
w/charred corn, green onion, crema
More about Casa Verde
Ten Tables
597 Centre St, Jamaica Plain
Avg 4.5
(2905 reviews)
Seared Salmon, Lemon Rice, Green Tomatillo Salsa, Chermola, Chili Oil.
$32.00
More about Ten Tables
