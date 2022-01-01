Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate cake in Jamaica Plain

Jamaica Plain restaurants
Toast

Jamaica Plain restaurants that serve chocolate cake

Evergreen Eatery image

 

Evergreen Eatery

154 Green Street, Jamaica Plain

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Turtle Caramel Chocolate Lava Cake$6.75
Banana Chocolate Swirl Cake$6.75
Triple Chocolate Mousse Cake$6.75
More about Evergreen Eatery
The Dogwood image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

The Dogwood

3712 washington st, jamaica plain

Avg 3.9 (589 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Lava Cake$10.00
Flourless Chocolate Cake with Warm Fudge Center topped with Ice Cream & Whipped Cream. -Gluten Free
More about The Dogwood
Item pic

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Fomu

617 Centre St, Jamaica Plain

Avg 4.5 (251 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookie Cake- 6"$46.95
chocolate and vanilla ice cream, chocolate chip cookie, vanilla buttercream
(contains soy, coconut)
*no customizations available at this time.
Death by Chocolate Cake- 8"$59.96
chocolate pudding ice cream, chocolate cake, chocolate buttercream, dark chocolate chips.
*contains soy, coconut
**No customizations available at this time.
Death by Chocolate Cake- 6"$46.95
chocolate pudding ice cream, chocolate cake, chocolate buttercream, dark chocolate chips
*contains coconut, soy
**No customizations available at this time
More about Fomu

