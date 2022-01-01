Chocolate cake in Jamaica Plain
Jamaica Plain restaurants that serve chocolate cake
Evergreen Eatery
154 Green Street, Jamaica Plain
|Turtle Caramel Chocolate Lava Cake
|$6.75
|Banana Chocolate Swirl Cake
|$6.75
|Triple Chocolate Mousse Cake
|$6.75
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
The Dogwood
3712 washington st, jamaica plain
|Chocolate Lava Cake
|$10.00
Flourless Chocolate Cake with Warm Fudge Center topped with Ice Cream & Whipped Cream. -Gluten Free
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Fomu
617 Centre St, Jamaica Plain
|Chocolate Chip Cookie Cake- 6"
|$46.95
chocolate and vanilla ice cream, chocolate chip cookie, vanilla buttercream
(contains soy, coconut)
*no customizations available at this time.
|Death by Chocolate Cake- 8"
|$59.96
chocolate pudding ice cream, chocolate cake, chocolate buttercream, dark chocolate chips.
*contains soy, coconut
**No customizations available at this time.
|Death by Chocolate Cake- 6"
|$46.95
chocolate pudding ice cream, chocolate cake, chocolate buttercream, dark chocolate chips
*contains coconut, soy
**No customizations available at this time