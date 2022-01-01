Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Clams in
Jamaica Plain
Jamaica Plain
Jamaica Plain
Clams
Jamaica Plain restaurants that serve clams
Sweet Rice
697 Centre Street, Jamaica Plain
No reviews yet
Surf Clam (Hokkigai) Sashimi
$2.50
More about Sweet Rice
Evergreen Eatery
154 Green Street, Jamaica Plain
No reviews yet
Twin Whole Clam Belly Rolls
$23.00
Fresh whole clams with belly fried on two rolls. Served with french fries, coleslaw and tartar sauce.
More about Evergreen Eatery
