Curry in Jamaica Plain
Jamaica Plain restaurants that serve curry
Sweet Rice
697 Centre Street, Jamaica Plain
|Massaman Curry DN *
Massaman curry in coconut milk, sweet potatoes, carrots, onions, tomatoes and peanuts
|Panang Curry DN **
Panang curry in coconut milk with bamboo shoots, pineapple chunks, baby corn, string beans, red peppers and basil
|Massaman Curry LH
Evergreen Eatery
154 Green Street, Jamaica Plain
|Coconut Curry Shrimp
|$20.00
a pair of shrimp skewers with asparagus and coconut curry sauce over vegetable and jasmine rice
Little Dipper
669 Centre St, Jamaica Plain
|Potato Curry Cake w/ tomato jam
|$20.00
Potato Curry Cakes, Tomato Jam, Herb Salad, Lemon Yogurt, Lemon Vinaigrette
(Vegetarian, Dairy Free)
|New Fish Curry
|$23.00
Hake, Coconut Curry Brodo, Marble Potato, Rainbow Carrot, Herb Pistou, House made roti.
(Can be gluten friendly w/out roti)