Eel in
Jamaica Plain
/
Jamaica Plain
/
Jamaica Plain
/
Eel
Jamaica Plain restaurants that serve eel
Sweet Rice
697 Centre Street, Jamaica Plain
No reviews yet
Eel (Unagi) Nigiri
$3.00
Eel Hand Roll
$7.00
Eel Sauce
More about Sweet Rice
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
JP Seafood Cafe
730 Centre Street, Jamaica Plain
Avg 4.4
(1087 reviews)
Eel Maki
$7.50
Eel Cuc Maki
$8.00
Eel Avo Maki
$8.00
More about JP Seafood Cafe
