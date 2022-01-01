Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Eel in Jamaica Plain

Go
Jamaica Plain restaurants
Toast

Jamaica Plain restaurants that serve eel

Sweet Rice image

 

Sweet Rice

697 Centre Street, Jamaica Plain

No reviews yet
Takeout
Eel (Unagi) Nigiri$3.00
Eel Hand Roll$7.00
Eel Sauce
More about Sweet Rice
JP Seafood Cafe image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

JP Seafood Cafe

730 Centre Street, Jamaica Plain

Avg 4.4 (1087 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Eel Maki$7.50
Eel Cuc Maki$8.00
Eel Avo Maki$8.00
More about JP Seafood Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Jamaica Plain

Pies

Pancakes

Fritters

Fish Tacos

Fish Sandwiches

Grilled Chicken

Penne

Steamed Broccoli

Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (498 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (850 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (265 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (102 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (264 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston