Grilled chicken in Jamaica Plain

Jamaica Plain restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Evergreen Eatery image

 

Evergreen Eatery

154 Green Street, Jamaica Plain

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Grilled Chicken$5.00
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla$13.00
a crispy tortilla filled with grilled chicken, refried beans and a blend of mozzarella and cheddar
More about Evergreen Eatery
The Dogwood image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

The Dogwood - 3712 Washington Street

3712 washington st, jamaica plain

Avg 3.9 (589 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Grill Chicken$10.00
Marinated Grilled Chicken Breast with your choice of one side.
Grilled Marinated Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Choose BBQ, Teriyaki, Cajun, Buffalo or Plain with Crispy Lettuce, Tomato & a Pickle
More about The Dogwood - 3712 Washington Street
JPizle Kitchen image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • WAFFLES

JPizle Kitchen

536 Centre St, Jamaica Plain

Avg 4.2 (679 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Plate$12.99
More about JPizle Kitchen
Café Beirut image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Café Beirut - Jamaica Plain

654 Centre St, Jamaica Plain

Avg 4.4 (719 reviews)
Takeout
Half Grilled Chicken$19.99
char grilled zaatar brined chicken, rice pilaf, fattoush, pickles
More about Café Beirut - Jamaica Plain

