Grilled chicken in Jamaica Plain
Jamaica Plain restaurants that serve grilled chicken
Evergreen Eatery
154 Green Street, Jamaica Plain
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
|Grilled Chicken
|$5.00
|Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
|$13.00
a crispy tortilla filled with grilled chicken, refried beans and a blend of mozzarella and cheddar
The Dogwood - 3712 Washington Street
3712 washington st, jamaica plain
|Kids Grill Chicken
|$10.00
Marinated Grilled Chicken Breast with your choice of one side.
|Grilled Marinated Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Choose BBQ, Teriyaki, Cajun, Buffalo or Plain with Crispy Lettuce, Tomato & a Pickle
JPizle Kitchen
536 Centre St, Jamaica Plain
|Grilled Chicken Plate
|$12.99