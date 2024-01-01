Pancakes in Jamaica Plain
Jamaica Plain restaurants that serve pancakes
Sweet Rice - JP
697 Centre Street, Jamaica Plain
|Thai Pancake
|$8.00
Rice flour stuffed with scallions served with ginger sauce
Evergreen Eatery
154 Green Street, Jamaica Plain
|Pancake
|$10.00
three multigrain pancakes, syrup and butter
|Pancake 1 pc.
|$3.00
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • WAFFLES
JPizle Kitchen
536 Centre St, Jamaica Plain
|Buttermilk Pancakes
|$9.99
Two buttermilk pancakes topped with powder sugar.
|Blueberry & Mascarpone Cheese Pancakes
|$12.99
Served with purel maple syrup.
|Nutella Pancakes & Fruit
|$13.99
Two buttermilk pancakes topped with Nutella, strawberries, bananas & blueberries.