Jamaican Breeze Bar & Grill

Jamaican Breeze Sports Bar & Grill brings the taste and feels of the Caribbean to our diners. We are a family-friendly restaurant specializing in Jamaican cuisine favorites like jerk chicken and snapper escovitch. We combine the atmosphere of a tropical escape with a sports bar, creating an inviting the atmosphere where you and your friends and loved ones can relax and enjoy real food with amazing flavors in
Indianapolis. So come on in and enjoy!
4189 North Keystone Avenue

Indianapolis IN

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
