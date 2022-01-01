Go
Toast

Jamba

Jamba Juice

SMOOTHIES

4720 Freeport Blvd • $

Avg 4.9 (36 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Gift Cards
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
QR Codes
Drive-Thru
Takeout

Location

4720 Freeport Blvd

Sacramento CA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Buckhorn BBQ

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

West Coast Sourdough

No reviews yet

Freshly baked Sourdough sandwiches, gourmet salads & daily New England Clam Chowder & Tomato Bisque!

Roberta’s Cocina Mexicana

No reviews yet

Small business with a big heart! We do all with love, just try the best mexican food in Sacramento!

Burger Patch

No reviews yet

Nostalgic burgers, fries, shakes, mac and cheese, chicken sandwiches and seasonal specials with all-natural modern ingredients. 100% plant-based, vegan & dairy-free. Gluten-sensitive options available. Indoor and outdoor dining available. Order for fast pickup or delivery by clicking on the "Pickup" option and adjusting to "Delivery" (delivery fee applies).

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston