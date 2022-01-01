Jamba
Jamba Juice
SMOOTHIES
8657 Villa La Jolla Drive • $
Attributes and Amenities
Location
8657 Villa La Jolla Drive
La Jolla CA
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Zanzibar Cafe
Zanzibar Cafe is the exclusive catering company for the UCSD's Loft performance venue. By day we are a fast casual cafe offering made from scratch food and serving delicious local beers. By night we provide extensive catering options to pair with the universities nightly hosted events
Rubicon Deli
Sandwiches with personality to put a lil dapper in your day.
Head Lettuce
Come in and enjoy!
Spitfire Tacos
Authentically Made Inauthentic Tacos