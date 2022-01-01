Go
Jamba image
Juice & Smoothies
Sandwiches

Jamba

Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM

StarStarHalf

153 Reviews

$

1300 9th Ave.

San Francisco, CA 94122

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Attributes and Amenities

check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markGift Cards
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markQR Codes
check markDrive-Thru
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am

Location

1300 9th Ave., San Francisco CA 94122

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Ebisu Restaurant

No reviews yet

Welcome to the best Japanese Restaurant in the Sunset! For over 35 years, we have been serving San Francisco some of the freshest fish from Japan and all over the world. We have a wide variety of cooked food as well for you non sushi eaters. Please come join us for a one of a kind night at the sushi bar with our chefs or a nice dine-in meal at a table.

Jamba

No reviews yet

Life Better Blended

Underdogs Tres

No reviews yet

A Taco Institution

Tartine

No reviews yet

Open for TAKEOUT & DELIVERY
Order directly at innersunset.tartine.menu or call 415-742-5005. 8am-4pm daily.

Jamba

orange star2.8 • 153 Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston