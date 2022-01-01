Go
Toast

Jamba

Jamba Juice

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

1037 A. El Monte Ave. • $

Avg 4.7 (2896 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Gift Cards
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
QR Codes
Catering
Drive-Thru
Takeout

Location

1037 A. El Monte Ave.

Mountain View CA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Local Food Group - Mountain View

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

ZombieRunner Coffee

No reviews yet

Serving the best lattes, cold brew coffee, chai and more!

Oren's Hummus

No reviews yet

Oren's Hummus serves authentic Israeli cuisine.

Steins Beer Garden

No reviews yet

STEINS is a full-scale New American restaurant featuring 32 handles of craft and import beers on draft, hand-crafted cocktails and a robust wine and spirits selection. We are heavily engaged in the Bay Area craft beer scene and our all-scratch kitchen proudly serves New American cuisine from Executive Chef Cheke Guzman

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston