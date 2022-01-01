Jamba
Jamba Juice
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES
1037 A. El Monte Ave. • $
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1037 A. El Monte Ave.
Mountain View CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Local Food Group - Mountain View
Come in and enjoy!
ZombieRunner Coffee
Serving the best lattes, cold brew coffee, chai and more!
Oren's Hummus
Oren's Hummus serves authentic Israeli cuisine.
Steins Beer Garden
STEINS is a full-scale New American restaurant featuring 32 handles of craft and import beers on draft, hand-crafted cocktails and a robust wine and spirits selection. We are heavily engaged in the Bay Area craft beer scene and our all-scratch kitchen proudly serves New American cuisine from Executive Chef Cheke Guzman