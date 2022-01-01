Jamba
Jamba Juice
459 Lagunita Drive
Location
459 Lagunita Drive
Stanford CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Terun Pizza - Palo Alto
Neapolitan Style Pizzeria - Italian Restaurant - Cocktails and Wine Bar
Pacific Catch
SUSTAINABLE SEAFOOD.
PACIFIC FLAVORS.
WESTCOAST STYLE.
Roost & Roast
Roast & Roast is a Thai-inspired chicken shop, serving southern Thai-style fried chicken alongside streetside favorites. We blend the rich flavors of Southeast Asia with our fresh, local California ingredients to serve a delightful Cali-Asian fusion cuisine.
We are a made-to-order takeaway kitchen with online order ahead and self-service ordering available. Delivery through third-party partners available.
Oren's Hummus Express
Oren's Hummus Express serves authentic Israeli cuisine.