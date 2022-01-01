Roost & Roast

No reviews yet

Roast & Roast is a Thai-inspired chicken shop, serving southern Thai-style fried chicken alongside streetside favorites. We blend the rich flavors of Southeast Asia with our fresh, local California ingredients to serve a delightful Cali-Asian fusion cuisine.

We are a made-to-order takeaway kitchen with online order ahead and self-service ordering available. Delivery through third-party partners available.

