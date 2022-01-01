Vincenzo's - Newhall

We will be closed Easter Sunday.

When Europe was in shambles during the aftermath of World War II, many immigrants came to America looking for a better life. They crossed the Atlantic, ending up on the east coast and brought with them their amazing recipes that had been passed down for generations. This is why for many years the best Italian food (including pizza) was always on the east coast.



And, no, it’s not the water, but in the original recipes they brought with them.

Vincenzo’s pizza crust does not contain milk products, eggs, fillers, extenders, or artificial flavorings, just all-natural ingredients!

In 1979 Vincenzo’s Original opened in Newhall, and we are one of the only true east- coast pizzas in SoCal! For more than 40 years people have come from near and far to enjoy our authentic Napoli pizza recipe, which until now was traditionally only to be found in Pittsburgh, New York City, or Chicago. We are considered by many as the best pizza on the West Coast!

