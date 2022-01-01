Go
Toast

Jamba

Jamba Juice

1550 Pacific Ave.

No reviews yet

Location

1550 Pacific Ave.

Santa Cruz CA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Venus Spirits Cocktails & Kitchen

No reviews yet

Enjoy handcrafted cocktails and food right next door to the distillery where our spirits are produced.
Hours // Wednesday-Sunday 4pm to 9pm

Laili Restaurant

No reviews yet

Afghani Mediterranean Fusion Restaurant in Downtown Santa Cruz
Open Wednesday-Saturday, for take out and delivery only from 4pm-8pm.

Santa Cruz Diner

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Buttery

No reviews yet

We are a gourmet bakery in Santa Cruz, California offering the finest selection of wedding cakes, pies and tarts, pastries and European style breads. In our Corner Cafe, we serve breakfast and lunch made from fresh, locally grown ingredients!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston