Juice & Smoothies
Sandwiches
Jamba
Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM
126 Reviews
$
266 Northgate One
San Rafael, CA 94903
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Location
266 Northgate One, San Rafael CA 94903
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Lou’s Takeaway
Come in and enjoy!
LJ's Deli
Fresh Sandwiches, Soups, Salads and Sparkling Personalities
Green Beans Coffee
Come in and enjoy!
Casa Lucho
Flavors of Mexico