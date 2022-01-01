Go
Jamba image
Juice & Smoothies
Sandwiches

Jamba

Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

126 Reviews

$

266 Northgate One

San Rafael, CA 94903

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Attributes and Amenities

check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markGift Cards
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markQR Codes
check markCatering
check markDrive-Thru
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am

Location

266 Northgate One, San Rafael CA 94903

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Lou’s Takeaway

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

LJ's Deli

No reviews yet

Fresh Sandwiches, Soups, Salads and Sparkling Personalities

Green Beans Coffee

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Casa Lucho

No reviews yet

Flavors of Mexico

Jamba

orange star4.1 • 126 Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston