Jamba
Jamba Juice
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES
3110 North Central Ave. • $
Attributes and Amenities
Location
3110 North Central Ave.
Phoenix AZ
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Hutch Kitchen & Cocktails
Come in and enjoy!
Edgemont
Come in and enjoy!
Switch Restaurant & Bar
A cool neighborhood joint that tells the story of American comfort. We are a casual yet sophisticated place where you can enjoy unique signature cocktails and honest food cooked with integrity and soul.
Little O's
OHSO inspired, Employee owned. Some of your OHSO favorites, with some of our own stuff as well, with the same neighborhood hang out vibe you've grown to love.