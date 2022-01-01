Jamba
Jamba Juice
SMOOTHIES
2372 El Camino Real • $
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2372 El Camino Real
Santa Clara CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Kobe Japanese Restaurant
Kobe Japanese Restaurant is a Santa Clara tradition since 1991 serving Japanese Cuisine and Sushi in a family friendly setting. Enjoy seating at the Koi pond or at the Sushi Boat for a quicker meal.
Mission City Grill
Come in and enjoy!
La Paloma
Come in and enjoy!
Banh Cuon Tay Ho - Santa Clara
Banh Cuon Tay Ho restaurants are focused to serve fresh, authentic, hand-crafted, made to order Vietnamese food.