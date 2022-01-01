Go
Toast

Jamba

Jamba Juice

SMOOTHIES

3518 Mt Diablo Blvd • $

Avg 4.7 (998 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Gift Cards
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
QR Codes
Catering
Drive-Thru
Takeout

Location

3518 Mt Diablo Blvd

Lafayette CA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Pizza Antica

No reviews yet

We combine the centuries-old traditions of Italian cooking with California’s fresh, artisanal ingredients, creating a unique style of pizzeria in a class of its own.

Marufuku Ramen | SF2BAY

No reviews yet

Marufuku Ramen is one of the Bay Area’s top spots for ramen. Founded in 2017, the restaurant is best known for its hakata-style tonkotsu ramen, which hails from Japan’s Fukuoka prefecture and is typified by a milky pork bone broth and thin, straight noodles. Marufuku boils its soup base for 20 hours and offers its ramen at various spice levels, from zero to “ultra spicy”.
In addition to the classic tonkotsu, the menu also features vegetarian ramen and a deluxe chicken-based version that’s available in limited quantities. Rice bowls are also offered and there’s also a good selection of premium sake and Japanese beers

Patxi's Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

SusieCakes

No reviews yet

Our classic treats are made daily by in-house bakers, using the freshest & finest ingredients. Come visit us for delicious, sentimental sweets and a friendly, old-fashioned neighborhood experience.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston