Go
Toast

Jamba

Jamba Juice

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

1101 Fair Oaks Ave. • $

Avg 4.3 (581 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Gift Cards
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
QR Codes
Drive-Thru
Takeout

Location

1101 Fair Oaks Ave.

South Pasadena CA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Fiore Market Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Gus's BBQ

No reviews yet

Since 1946, Gus’s has been serving the good folks of South Pasadena (and beyond!) true Southern hospitality and some of the best real pit BBQ around. Housed on historic Route 66, Gus’s is a tribute to Southern life, where family, tradition and celebration are of the utmost importance. A menu filled with traditional Southern cooking is complemented by an impressive range of whiskies, wines, cocktails and local craft beers. Today, Gus’s is a space for a warm welcome, a cold mint julep, and a big plate of the best flavors from the American South and Midwest.

Phoenix Food Boutique

No reviews yet

Southeast Asian drinks, food and desserts. Serving the South Pasadena community since 2003. Welcome!

The Raymond Restaurant

No reviews yet

Serving Pasadena since 1886! Enjoy our wonderful food and beverage options, and stay healthy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston