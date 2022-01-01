Go
Toast

Jamba

Jamba Juice

SMOOTHIES

5578 S. Redwood Blvd • $

Avg 4.7 (1435 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Gift Cards
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
QR Codes
Catering
Drive-Thru
Takeout

Location

5578 S. Redwood Blvd

Taylorsville UT

Sunday4:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Lolo Hawaiian BBQ

No reviews yet

Aloha in every bite!

Bout Time Pub & Grub

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0417

No reviews yet

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Penny Ann’s Cafe

No reviews yet

Winner Best of State Best Breakfast, with our signature “Heavenly Hot Cakes” – light and airy sour cream pancakes, homemade corned beef hash, breakfast nachos and many other favorites. Penny Ann’s is a family run cafe that serves up fresh homemade dishes in a cozy and comfortable cafe setting.
When you come in for Lunch you can enjoy our famous Grilled Reuben, Signature Burgers, delicious Wraps, Fresh Salads, and many other delicious dishes.
Whatever your decision we are sure you will feel you have gotten more than your penny’s worth. We hope to see you soon!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston