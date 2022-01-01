Jamba
Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM
312 Reviews
$
1500 N. Green Valley Pkwy.
Henderson, NV 89074
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Location
1500 N. Green Valley Pkwy., Henderson NV 89074
Nearby restaurants
Houston's Hot Chicken
Are you ready for some spice in your life??? Well if so, you have come to the right place!
The real question is, Can you handle the heat???
Togo's
Franchise Location
Settebello Pizzeria Napoletana
Named after the most sought after card in the Italian card game, Scopa, Settebello was established to cultivate the culinary art of making Neapolitan style Pizza. Pizza Napoletana is hand made with a soft, naturally risen dough cooked in a 900 degree wood burning oven in about a minute. For this reason, Pizza Napoletana has several distinct characteristics. Pizza in Napoli is not crispy it is elastic, soft and fold-able. Blackened char spots on the crust is a tell tale sign of Pizza Napoletana that has been correctly cooked in a blistering hot wood burning oven. Each pizza is an individual work of art.
Ritchie McNeely's
Come in and enjoy!