Juice & Smoothies
Sandwiches

Jamba

Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

312 Reviews

$

1500 N. Green Valley Pkwy.

Henderson, NV 89074

Attributes and Amenities

check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markGift Cards
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markQR Codes
check markDrive-Thru
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am

Location

1500 N. Green Valley Pkwy., Henderson NV 89074

Directions

