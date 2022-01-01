Jamba
Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM
688 Reviews
$
4030 E. Thunderbird Rd.
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Location
4030 E. Thunderbird Rd., Phoenix AZ 85032
Nearby restaurants
SHOGUN
Family owned and operated, serving the valley of the sun the freshest fish and Japanese cuisine since 1983.
Marigold Maison | Phoenix
Marigold Maison’s menu represents the finest examples of Indian cuisine. Executive Chef Sunil Kumar gives diners a culinary passport to India. The innovative menu features authentic Indian flavors and favorites like Chicken Tikka, Pani Puri, Samosas, and our Famous Tandoori Oven delicacies.
Chompie's - Cactus & 32nd
Chompie’s is a full-service restaurant that’s been serving up great food, including our freshly baked bread, cakes, pastries, and world-famous bagels, since 1979! We’re known for our authentic, timeless family recipes that have been handed down for generations. Our team is dedicated to serving our customers with exceptional service and quality, ensuring that every single experience is incredibly enjoyable and unmistakably delicious.
Angel Thai Bistro
A divine dining experience.