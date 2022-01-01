Jamba
Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM
No reviews yet
10955 Ventura Blvd.
Studio City, CA 91604
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Location
10955 Ventura Blvd., Studio City CA 91604
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Mantee Cafe
Come on in and enjoy!
Belgium Waffle Haus Studio City
Come in and enjoy!
Gray Tavern
Come on in and enjoy!
Sushi Dan - Studio City
Come in and enjoy!