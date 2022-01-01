Go
Toast

Jamba

Jamba Juice

SMOOTHIES • FRUITS

1949 W. Malvern Ave. • $

Avg 4.4 (906 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Gift Cards
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
QR Codes
Catering
Drive-Thru
Takeout

Location

1949 W. Malvern Ave.

Fullerton CA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

J Sushi- Brea

No reviews yet

Fresh sushi for affordable price!

Katsubo Tea Fullerton

No reviews yet

On every Katsubo cup you will find the face of our samurai. The word samurai comes from the Japanese verb saburau, which means “to serve”.
With every drink we brew, we SERVE and HONOR you.
Sourcing only the finest premium teas.
Using only the freshest ingredients.
Supporting Organic Farmers.
With every delicious sip, taste the devotion to our craft & you.

Cielo Karaoke Y Mas!

No reviews yet

Latin American infused cuisine.

Charlie's Best Burgers

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston