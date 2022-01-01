Go
Toast

Jamba

Jamba Juice

259 Soscol Ave.

No reviews yet

Location

259 Soscol Ave.

Napa CA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Southside

No reviews yet

Breakfast and lunch available for dine-in & take-out 9am-1pm.
Located in the Napa Valley, CA, Southside is a coffee house and cafe serving real California cuisine.
The cafes serve a chef-driven menu of real California cuisine with a Latin influence, along with specialty coffee from Wrecking Ball Coffee Roasters, and beer & wine from friends in the Napa Valley.

Southside Catering

No reviews yet

Exceptional food. Inspired by fire. Our boxed lunches and platters are perfect for parties, meetings and picnic gatherings.
Sandwiches, salads, veggies and our famous fried chicken.

The Forge Handcrafted Pizza

No reviews yet

Unique American Comfort Food and Neapolitan Wood Fired Pizza!

La Cheve Bakery & Brews

No reviews yet

La Cheve Bakery & Brews is at the heart of Napa Valley. La Cheve will provide deliciously handcrafted beer, pastry pairings, boozy pastries, tacos, authentic Mexican breakfast and afternoon bites — and personalized cake orders for those memorable occasions.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston