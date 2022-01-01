Go
Jamba image
Sandwiches
Juice & Smoothies

Jamba

Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

410 Reviews

$

1570 S. Disneyland Dr.

Anaheim, CA 92802

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Attributes and Amenities

check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markQR Codes
check markCatering
check markDrive-Thru
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am

Location

1570 S. Disneyland Dr., Anaheim CA 92802

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Anytime Hawaiian - Anaheim

No reviews yet

Fast Casual Dining serving Hawaiian and Local Specialties

Ballast Point Disneyland

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Anytime Hawaiian

No reviews yet

Authentic Hawaiian and Local Food

The Pizza Press

No reviews yet

The Pizza Press is the greatest "make-your-own-pizza" restaurant! Publish your own pizza, have a salad, and enjoy a wide selection of craft beers today!
Come in and enjoy!

Jamba

orange star4.3 • 410 Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston