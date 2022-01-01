Jamba
Life Better Blended
74-5588 Palani Rd.
Location
74-5588 Palani Rd.
Kailua-Kona HI
|Sunday
|4:01 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|4:01 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|4:01 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|4:01 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|4:01 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|4:01 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|4:01 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Chubby's Diner at KBXtreme
Local and American style cuisine
Kona Sunset Cafe
Come in and enjoy!
A-Bays on Ali'i
Aloha!
Ohana Q / Da Taste
At Ohana Q we serve authentic wood-fired BBQ meats paired with homemade comfort side dishes, made-to-order Italian pasta dishes, and salads.
Many of our customers tell us it's some of the best they've found in Hawaii but we'll let you be the judge!
Ohana Q is located in the Ali'i Plaza with plenty of free parking nearby!