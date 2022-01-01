Go
Toast

Jamba

Jamba Juice

SMOOTHIES

555 Broadway • $

Avg 4.4 (161 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Gift Cards
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
QR Codes
Drive-Thru
Takeout

Location

555 Broadway

Chula Vista CA

Sunday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

La Central Urban Grille -Beer Garden

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy great food, great beer, and a great atmosphere!

Las Tres Catrinas

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Balboa South

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The FoodFather, Co

No reviews yet

The FoodFather Co is a mobile Food Service that focuses on international cuisines. Chef Leon started this family ran company, August of 2019 in efforts of portraying his artistry in food and wanting to share with the community of San Diego. Hence Our Slogan “Feed The Family.
Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston