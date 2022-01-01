Go
Toast

Jamba

Jamba Juice

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

43570 Christy St. • $

Avg 3.4 (373 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Gift Cards
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
QR Codes
Catering
Drive-Thru
Takeout

Location

43570 Christy St.

Fremont CA

Sunday4:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Little Madfish

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bowl of Heaven

No reviews yet

At Bowl of Heaven, we serve the healthiest açaí bowls, superfood smoothies, and fresh-pressed juices.
The açaí berry (pronounced ah-sigh-ee) is grown in the Amazon rainforest in Brazil. This antioxidant-rich superfruit is the base for all of our Bowls. We mix in fresh, frozen, and exotic super-fruits and after a quick turn of the blender–BAM!–you have heaven in a bowl. No Ice. No Dairy. No processed sugars. Just nature’s best fruit topped with granola, fresh fruit, and honey. Every spoonful of this smooth, thick, fruit concoction sends your taste buds to paradise. Who knew healthy could taste so good?

Mission Peak Sportsplex/ City Beach Volleyball

No reviews yet

The 19th Hole at The Clubhouse is the perfect spot for all of your corporate and social needs! With elite golf training, sales, and service, and a full bar, The Clubhouse is your ideal spot for any event needs.

Pho Lovers

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy Vietnamese Pho and other authentic dishes!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston