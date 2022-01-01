Go
Toast

Jamba

Jamba Juice

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES • FRUITS

5731 E. Santa Ana Canyon • $

Avg 4.7 (625 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Gift Cards
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
QR Codes
Catering
Drive-Thru
Takeout

Location

5731 E. Santa Ana Canyon

Anaheim CA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Reunion Kitchen + Drink

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Fuji Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Baran Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Keno's Restaurant - Anaheim Hills

No reviews yet

Kenos Family Restaurant located in Anaheim Hills, CA is still your full service neighborhood restaurant. For over 31 years, Kenos has been located in the canyon, and for the last 28 years has been owned and operated by the Cooper family.
Oh, and no fear... Breakfast is served all day!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston